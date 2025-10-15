Njoku is in line to miss Wednesday's practice due to the knee injury that forced him to leave Sunday's 23-9 loss to the Steelers early. Coach Kevin Stefanski said the tight end is "truly day-to-day," per Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. Njoku will almost certainly need to resume practicing on at least a limited basis Thursday and\/or Friday, and if he's unable to suit up in time to face the Dolphins in Week 7, rookie Harold Fannin -- who led the Browns in receptions and yards versus Pittsburgh -- will again benefit from increased target opportunities.