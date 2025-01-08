Dawson Knox News: No snaps in season finale

Knox did not play a single snap in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Patriots.

With the Bills locking in the No. 2 seed in the AFC, Knox and several other players missed all or most of the contest to rest for the playoffs. The 28-year-old Knox and fellow tight end Dawson Kincaid watched from the sideline as teammate Quintin Morris handled every tight end snap in the game. Knox will return to his role as the Bills' primary backup at the position in their next game when the Bills host the Broncos in the wild card round of the playoffs.