Dawson Knox News: One grab in win

Knox caught one of three targets for five yards in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Titans.

Knox played 31 of the Bills' 55 offensive snaps in the contest, continuing the fulfill No. 2 tight end duties behind starter Dalton Kincaid. With that said, Kincaid played just nine more snaps Sunday while seeing six targets from quarterback Josh Allen. The 27-year-old Knox remains off the fantasy radar, as his inconsistent production is extremely difficult to trust each week. The Bills will visit the Seahawks in Week 8.