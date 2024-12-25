Fantasy Football
Dawson Knox headshot

Dawson Knox News: Targeted twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Knox caught both of his targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Patriots.

Knox ended Sunday's contest with a modest receiving total despite leading Buffalo tight ends in snap share. The veteran played 56 percent of the Bills' offensive snaps against New England while Dalton Kincaid handled a 34 percent snap share. It was Kincaid, however, who saw more targets from Josh Allen with seven passes coming his way. The 28-year-old Knox will continue to be extremely difficult to trust in Week 17 when the Bills host the Jets.

Dawson Knox
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
