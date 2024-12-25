Dawson Knox News: Targeted twice in win
Knox caught both of his targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Patriots.
Knox ended Sunday's contest with a modest receiving total despite leading Buffalo tight ends in snap share. The veteran played 56 percent of the Bills' offensive snaps against New England while Dalton Kincaid handled a 34 percent snap share. It was Kincaid, however, who saw more targets from Josh Allen with seven passes coming his way. The 28-year-old Knox will continue to be extremely difficult to trust in Week 17 when the Bills host the Jets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now