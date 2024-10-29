Dawson Knox News: Two catches in win

Knox caught both of his targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Seahawks.

Knox's two receptions and 50 yards in Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks were both season highs for the veteran. The 27-year-old tight end finished the game tied with Dalton Kincaid in offensive snaps (41), but the latter had the more productive fantasy day, catching four of seven targets for 31 yards and a touchdown. With Kincaid continuing to see the majority of targets at tight end, Knox is best ignored for fantasy purposes. The Bills are set to host the Dolphins in Week 9.