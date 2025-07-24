Dax Hill Injury: Active in team drills

Hill (knee) participated in the Bengals' team drills on Thursday, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily Newsreports.

Hill missed the final 12 games of the 2024 season after tearing his ACL in Week 5. The team is taking a cautious approach as the 24-year-old was cleared to participate in individual drills Wednesday. The 2022 first-round pick and converted safety is poised to open the year as the team's starting slot corner with Cam Taylor-Britt and DJ Turner positioned on the boundary.