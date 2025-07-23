Dax Hill Injury: On track for season opener

Hill (knee) has been cleared to participate in individual drills, Chris Roling of USA Today reports.

Hill's 2024 season was cut short in early October after he tore the ACL in his right knee against the Ravens in Week 5. Per Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site, Hill relayed Monday that he'll be "eased in" to training camp and is aiming to be fully healthy for Week 1 against the Browns on Sept. 7.