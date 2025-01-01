Dee Alford Injury: Limited to open week

Alford (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.

Alford logged six tackles (three solo) and played a season-high 72 snaps (66 on defense, six on special teams) during the Falcons' Week 17 loss to the Commanders. It appears the 27-year-old corner may have injured his groin during the game, which limited him in the Falcons' first official practice of the week. He'll have two more days this week to increase his practice participation ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale against the Panthers. Alford has logged 76 tackles (56 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one forced across 15 regular-season games.