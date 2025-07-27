Dee Winters News: Competing for starting role in camp

Winters drew praise from a star teammate at the start of training camp as the linebacker prepares to compete for a starting role in 2025, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner was vocal about Winter's offseason growth when speaking to reporters at the start of camp, stating that the 24-year-old appeared "ready to take that next step." Winters backed up that vote of confidence with an interception during team drills earlier this week. The 49ers spent a third-round pick on LB Nick Martin in an attempt to replace the void left by Dre Greenlaw's departure this past offseason, but the Oklahoma State product is currently nursing a thumb injury. Winters should get ample opportunity this preseason to prove that he is worthy of claiming the vacant role alongside Warner come Week 1.