Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Dee Winters headshot

Dee Winters News: Competing for starting role in camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 27, 2025 at 5:19pm

Winters drew praise from a star teammate at the start of training camp as the linebacker prepares to compete for a starting role in 2025, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner was vocal about Winter's offseason growth when speaking to reporters at the start of camp, stating that the 24-year-old appeared "ready to take that next step." Winters backed up that vote of confidence with an interception during team drills earlier this week. The 49ers spent a third-round pick on LB Nick Martin in an attempt to replace the void left by Dre Greenlaw's departure this past offseason, but the Oklahoma State product is currently nursing a thumb injury. Winters should get ample opportunity this preseason to prove that he is worthy of claiming the vacant role alongside Warner come Week 1.

Dee Winters
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now