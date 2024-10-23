DeeJay Dallas News: Role contained to special teams

Dallas gained 23 yards on his lone kickoff return in Monday's 17-15 win over the Chargers.

Dallas is the fourth running back on Arizona's depth chart behind James Conner, Emari Demercado and Trey Benson, and with all three players above him enjoying good health thus far, the Cardinals haven't needed Dallas' services on offense. All 106 of the snaps Dallas has played this season have come on special teams, where he's settled in as Arizona's top kickoff returner. Through seven games, Dallas has brought back 12 kicks for 378 yards and a touchdown, which came back in the season-opening loss to the Bills.