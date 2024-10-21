DeForest Buckner Injury: Close to return to practice

Coach Shane Steichen said Monday that he was "optimistic" about Buckner (ankle) returning to practice ahead of Week 8, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Buckner has been sidelined for the Colts' last five games as he's been nursing an ankle injury he suffered in Week 2 at Green Bay, but it now seems like he could be trending towards coming back soon. Indianapolis' first official practice report of the week Wednesday will provide more insight into his availability for Week 8.