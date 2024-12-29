New York Giants vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL Betting Odds, Expert Picks & Props

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

New York Giants vs. Indianapolis Colts: Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 17

The Giants carry a 10-game losing streak into their Week 17 matchup against the Colts. Let's try and spice up this game a little bit by highlighting some wagers that could prove to be profitable.

Mike Barner's season record: 48-51 (-8.53 units)

Giants vs. Colts Betting Odds

Giants: Spread +7.5 (-110), +340 Moneyline (DraftKings)

Colts: Spread -7.5 (-110), -375 Moneyline (Fanatics)

Game Total: 40.5 points (Caesars)

Anthony Richardson (back) has been ruled out for the Colts. Malik Nabers (toe) is listed as questionable, but is expected to play for the Giants.

Giants vs. Colts Betting Picks

Jonathan Taylor over 20.5 rush attempts (-120 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Joe Flacco will start this game with Richardson out. While Flacco is a better passer than Richardson has shown to be early in his career, the Colts should still look to rely heavily on their rushing attack in this game. That means that we should see plenty of Taylor, who has received at least 22 carries in each of the last three games.

Taylor has played in 12 games this season. He received at least 21 carries in seven of them. Last week, he received a whopping 29 carries in a victory over the Titans. The Colts could race out to an early lead against the struggling Giants, which could mean plenty of carries for Taylor in the second half of the game. Expect Taylor to have another busy afternoon.

DeForest Buckner over 0.25 sacks (-110 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Injuries remain a problem up front for the Giants. They will take the field without center John Michael Schmitz (ankle) this week, adding to their issues. They are already without the left side of their offensive line with Andrew Thomas (foot) and Jon Runyan Jr. (ankle) both out for the season.

Since the Giants will roll out so many backups, expect them to give up sacks in bunches. Drew Lock was sacked three times last week and has been sacked a total of 11 times over his last three games. Buckner has played just 10 games this season, but he has posted at least half a sack in six of them. That included posting a sack in three of his last four games. He has a great opportunity to record another.

Kwity Paye over 0.25 sacks (+110 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Paye is another member of the Colts who is proficient at getting to the quarterback. He registered a sack against the Titans last week, marking the fifth time over the last seven games that he has recorded at least half a sack. He had 8.5 sacks last season and has 7.0 sacks through 13 games this year. At plus odds, this is a risk that is well worth taking.

Giants vs. Colts Prediction

The Giants aren't just piling up losses. They were outscored 69-21 over their last two games. During their 10-game losing streak, six of the losses came by at least eight points. Look for the Colts to emerge with a decisive victory.