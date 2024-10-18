DeForest Buckner Injury: Could return to practice next week

Head coach Shane Steichen told reporters Friday that he's optimistic Buckner's (ankle) 21-day practice window will open next week, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Buckner has missed the Colts' last four games on injured reserve after sustaining an ankle injury in Indianapolis' Week 2 loss to the Packers. However, Steichen's comments Friday suggest Buckner is nearing a return to the field. If the 30-year-old defensive lineman is able to begin practicing next week, the Colts will have 21 days to activate him to their active roster before he reverts to IR.