DeForest Buckner Injury: Doesn't practice Friday

Buckner (ankle) was listed as a DNP on Friday's injury report and is questionable for Sunday's game against Houston.

Buckner's 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve opened Wednesday, and he looked to be trending in the right direction after logging a full practice Thursday. However, he wasn't on the field for Friday's session, and it's uncertain whether it was a planned rest day or a setback. Unless announced earlier, Buckner's status for Sunday's game will be known once the Colts release their inactive list about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.