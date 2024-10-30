Delarrin Turner-Yell Injury: Designated to return from PUP

The Broncos opened the 21-day practice window for Turner-Yell (knee) to return from the reserve/PUP list Wednesday.

Turner-Yell opened the regular season on the reserve/PUP list while in the final stages of his recovery from injuries to his ACL, MCL and meniscus in his left knee. He was a limited practice participant during Wednesday's session, though he'll likely have to increase his participation over the next two days to be activated off the PUP list ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens. Across 16 regular-season outings in 2023, Turner-Yell logged 34 tackles (26 solo) and one pass breakup while splitting his snaps between defense and special teams.