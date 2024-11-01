Delarrin Turner-Yell Injury: No go for Week 9

Turner-Yell (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Ravens, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Turner-Yell had his 21-day practice window opened Wednesday, a limited session and then two full practices to end the week. The safety will remain on the reserve/PUP list for the time being, but considering his level of participation this week, he appears to be on the cusp of making his 2024 debut. Turner-Yell has missed the entirety of the season to his point while recovering from a torn ACL.