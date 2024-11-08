Delarrin Turner-Yell Injury: Won't play against Kansas City
Turner-Yell (knee) was a full practice participant Friday, but he has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Turner-Yell's 21-day practice window opened Oct. 30, and he appears to be inching closer towards being activated off injured reserve after practicing in full all week. Turner-Yell has been on the Broncos' reserve/PUP list for the entirety of the season as he works through the final stages of his recovery from a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus in his left knee that he suffered in Week 17 of the 2023 regular season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now