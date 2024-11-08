Delarrin Turner-Yell Injury: Won't play against Kansas City

Turner-Yell (knee) was a full practice participant Friday, but he has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Turner-Yell's 21-day practice window opened Oct. 30, and he appears to be inching closer towards being activated off injured reserve after practicing in full all week. Turner-Yell has been on the Broncos' reserve/PUP list for the entirety of the season as he works through the final stages of his recovery from a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus in his left knee that he suffered in Week 17 of the 2023 regular season.