Demarcus Robinson Injury: No practice Thursday

Coach Sean McVay said Robinson (toe) won't practice Thursday, but the wide receiver should be fine for Monday's game against the Dolphins, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Robinson has been on a scoring binge since Week 5, posting a 12-166-5 line on 20 targets over the last four games. Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua have been back in action for the last two contests, but Nacua's ejection this past Sunday in Seattle may have aided in Robinson's two-TD day. As for his health, Robinson has two more practices remaining this week in which to put himself in a position to play in Week 10, which is something that McVay seemingly expects him to do.