Robinson was on the field for 33 percent of the offense's snaps Sunday, finishing third behind starters Jauan Jennings (79 percent) and Kendrick Bourne (73 percent). The 30-year-old Robinson failed to capitalize on a prime opportunity to fill in as the 49ers' slot receiver in a cushy matchup, instead he was held without a catch for the second time in the last three weeks. With just eight receptions in six active games, it is safe to say that Robinson has been a poor fit in San Francisco. The 49ers will host Robinson's former club, the Los Angeles Rams, on Sunday, but the veteran's lack of involvement dampens any excitement over a potential "revenge game" in Week 10.