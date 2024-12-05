Demarcus Robinson News: Gets back to full Thursday

Robinson (hand) was a full practice participant Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Robinson suffered a hand injury in the fourth quarter of this past Sunday's win at New Orleans and didn't return. After he opened Week 14 prep with a limited practice Wednesday, he got back to full participation one day later, setting him up to continue to serve as the Rams' No. 3 WR behind Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. In 12 appearances this season, Robinson has gathered in 28 of 53 targets for 433 yards and a team-leading seven touchdowns.