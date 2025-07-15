DeMario Douglas News: Set to reprise role in slot

As training camp approaches, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site views Douglas as a lock to secure a role in the team's revamped wide receiver corps.

When healthy, free agent addition Stefon Diggs (knee) is projected to emerge as the team's WR1, with Douglas set to reprise his slot role in the offense. Meanwhile, rookie third-rounder Kyle Williams and newcomer Mack Hollins are also likely see their share of snaps in 2025, with Kendrick Bourne, Kayshon Boutte, Ja'Lynn Polk, Javon Baker and Efton Chism also in the mix for depth chart slotting. On the heels of a 2024 regular season in which he recorded 66 catches on 87 targets for 621 yards and three TDs in 17 games, Douglas should maintain enough volume in his third pro campaign to merit lineup consideration in deeper PPR formats, in particular if Drake Maye continues to make strides in his second year as New England's franchise QB.