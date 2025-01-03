Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles Injury: Likely out for Week 18

Flannigan-Fowles (calf) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

The Arizona product sustained a calf injury in the 49ers' Week 17 loss to the Lions and didn't practice all week, so it's no surprise he's expected to be sidelined Sunday. Flannigan-Fowles has appeared in 12 games for San Francisco this season, recording 17 total tackles and two passes defended, including one interception, across 146 defensive snaps. If he's unable to play in the Week 18 divisional matchup as expected, Jalen Graham will likely see more snaps with the Niners' first-team defense.