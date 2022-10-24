IDP Analysis: Week 7 Review

This article is part of our IDP Analysis series.

Johnson was a stud last year with 72 tackles (31 solo) and 3.5 sacks through 17 games with the Giants. He has gotten off to a slow start with the Chargers, but he has now averaged 3.5 tackles per game over the last four outings, and he notched

Armstrong has posted 17 tackles (11 solo) and six sacks through seven games. He doesn't provide much fantasy value when he doesn't get to the quarterback, but he has been such an effective pass rusher this season that he should be on fantasy radars. The matchup against QB Justin Field and the Bears is excellent, as Field was sacked a league-high 23 times heading into Week 7.

With Marcus Williams (wrist) on injured reserve, Stone has stepped into a starting role instead of first-round pick Kyle Hamilton . Stone has produced admirably in the role with 14 solo tackles through two games. Williams won't be back until Week 11 at the earliest, so Stone should have at least two more good weeks before reverting to the bench.

Stewart made a statement in Week 7 with 12 tackles, and he is now averaging 5.3 stops per game. Even if he regresses a bit, he's on track to shatter his career high of 53 tackles, and being surrounded by DeForest Buckner , Kwity Paye and Yannick Ngakoue will make his life as a pass rusher even easier.

RISING

Grover Stewart, DT

Stewart made a statement in Week 7 with 12 tackles, and he is now averaging 5.3 stops per game. Even if he regresses a bit, he's on track to shatter his career high of 53 tackles, and being surrounded by DeForest Buckner, Kwity Paye and Yannick Ngakoue will make his life as a pass rusher even easier.

Geno Stone, S

With Marcus Williams (wrist) on injured reserve, Stone has stepped into a starting role instead of first-round pick Kyle Hamilton. Stone has produced admirably in the role with 14 solo tackles through two games. Williams won't be back until Week 11 at the earliest, so Stone should have at least two more good weeks before reverting to the bench.

Dorance Armstrong, DE

Armstrong has posted 17 tackles (11 solo) and six sacks through seven games. He doesn't provide much fantasy value when he doesn't get to the quarterback, but he has been such an effective pass rusher this season that he should be on fantasy radars. The matchup against QB Justin Field and the Bears is excellent, as Field was sacked a league-high 23 times heading into Week 7.

Austin Johnson, DT

Johnson was a stud last year with 72 tackles (31 solo) and 3.5 sacks through 17 games with the Giants. He has gotten off to a slow start with the Chargers, but he has now averaged 3.5 tackles per game over the last four outings, and he notched his first sack in Week 7. The Chargers will be on bye in Week 8, but Johnson will be set up well against two run-heavy teams in Week 9 (Falcons) and Week 10 (49ers).

Zaven Collins, LB

Collins has torn it up this season, which isn't necessarily news. Collins – a 2021 first-round pick – barely played as a rookie, but the redshirt year paid off because he's seeing the field much better in his second season. He has posted at least seven tackles in five of seven games this season, and he has added two sacks and a pass breakup, as well. He has the skills to rush the passer and defend in coverage, so he still hasn't reached his ceiling yet.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB

Dre Greenlaw left the game early with a calf injury, and Flannigan-Fowles finished with a 57 percent snap share. Oren Burks also saw the field. Greenlaw could be healthy by the Week 8 matchup against the Rams. However, the 49ers could exercise caution with a Week 9 bye on the horizon. Flannigan-Fowles or Burks would start at linebacker if Greenlaw misses time.

FALLING

Jacob Phillips, LB

I've tried to figure out the Browns linebacker situation but have been wrong at every turn. There's no rhyme or reason here. It changes on a weekly basis. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah led the Browns with 51 snaps in Week 7, followed by Sione Takitaki (36), Deion Jones (33) and Phillips (31). Phillips is in the most danger here still, but closely monitor all the linebackers going forward.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, LB

Grugier-Hill played at least 87 percent of the defensive snaps in each of the first four games, but the Texans are making a concerted effort to shift away from him now. Christian Harris played 38 snaps in Week 7, while Grugier-Hill and Garret Wallow finished with 18 snaps. He'll be droppable if he doesn't return to an every-snap role in Week 8.

Denzel Perryman, LB

Perryman's playing time has been flaky when he has been healthy, and he only played 57 percent of the snaps in Week 7, while Divine Deablo played every snap. Most importantly, Blake Martinez is getting acclimated with the defense, and he could surpass Perryman in the pecking order sooner rather than later.