Demetrius Knight News: Snagged by Bengals in second round

The Bengals selected Knight in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 49th overall.

Knight (6-foot-2, 235 pounds) is not a big linebacker, but he ran well at the combine (4.58-second 40-yard dash) and stood out as a starter at both South Carolina and Charlotte. Knight's athleticism should pay off in coverage and make him a viable three-down linebacker next to Logan Wilson. In the wake of Knight's selection, the Bengals might move on from Germaine Pratt, the team's other incumbent three-down linebacker.