Denico Autry Injury: Lands on active/PUP list

Autry (knee) was placed on the active/PUP list Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The team is likely taking a precaution with the veteran as Autry played through a knee injury throughout much of last season. The 35-year-old is entering his 12th NFL season and tallied three sacks over 10 games in his first year with Houston last season. He played a rotational role on the defensive line, and will likely reprise a similar role for a largely unchanged front four.