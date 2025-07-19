Dennis Gardeck Injury: Moved to PUP list

The Jaguars placed Gardeck (knee) on the active/PUP list Saturday.

Gardeck tore his ACL in Week 7 of last season and is still rehabbing the injury. The veteran linebacker signed with the Jaguars in early June, but it's not clear when he'll be ready to suit up. That said, he can be activated at any point during the preseason, at which point he'll be eligible to begin practicing.