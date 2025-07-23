Menu
Derek Barnett Injury: Opens training camp on PUP list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 23, 2025 at 7:09pm

Barnett (undisclosed) was placed on the active/PUP list by the Texans on Wednesday.

Barnett will open camp on the sidelines due to an undisclosed injury, but he'll be eligible to return to practice and play at any point in the preseason. The linebacker re-signed with the Texans in the offseason and once healthy, he'll operate as a solid depth option on the defensive line.

Derek Barnett
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
