Derek Stingley News: Makes All-Pro team in 2024

Stingley finished the 2024 season with 54 tackles (37 solo) and 18 pass breakups, including five interceptions, across 17 regular-season games.

After missing a total of 14 games due to injuries across his first two NFL seasons, Stingley made all 17 starts in 2024 and went on to make his first Pro Bowl in addition to being named a first-team All-Pro at cornerback. Stingley is likely to have his fifth-year club option for 2026 exercised this offseason, but he's also a strong candidate for an extension coming off a huge campaign. Stingley will undoubtedly be in the mix to become the league's highest-paid cornerback whenever he does sign a new deal.