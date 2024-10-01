Derek Stingley News: Two pass breakups in win

Stingley recorded four tackles and two passes defensed in a 24-20 win over Jacksonville in Week 4.

With the Jaguars up 20-17 late in the third quarter and trying to make it a two-score lead at Houston's one-yard line, Stingley broke up a third-and-goal pass in the end zone. Jacksonville's subsequent attempt on fourth-and-goal was stuffed by the middle of Houston's defensive line, preserving the one-score deficit. Per Pro Football Focus, Stingley posted a 90.3 coverage grade in the win. He has nine tackles, three passes defensed and one interception through four contests.