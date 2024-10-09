Derick Hall Injury: Questionable for Thursday night

Hall (foot) is listed as questionable ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the 49ers, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Despite Hall's questionable tag, head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Wednesday that he's confident Hall will suit up for Thursday's divisional matchup, per Dugar. However, if the Auburn product's foot injury proves too much to overcome, expect Dre'Mont Jones to step in and serve as Seattle's top weakside linebacker.