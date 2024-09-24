Derius Davis: Handles one carry in Week 3

Davis rushed once for eight yards in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Steelers.

Through three weeks, Davis has not been targeted in the passing game and has rushed three total times so far this season. Even with teammate Joshua Palmer (elbow/calf) sidelined Sunday, the 24-year-old wideout played just nine offensive snaps in the contest. Davis' minimal usage in the Chargers' offense will keep him far off the fantasy radar heading into a matchup against the Chiefs in Week 4.