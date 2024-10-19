Fantasy Football
Derius Davis headshot

Derius Davis Injury: Pops up on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 19, 2024

Davis (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Arizona.

Davis was a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday, but he made an appearance on Saturday's injury report due to a hamstring issue. He joins a long list of Chargers' wide receivers who have an injury tag heading into Monday's contest. With Ladd McConkey (hip) also listed as questionable, it's unclear who would serve as the Bolts' returner for kickoffs and punt returns if both Davis and McConkey are inactive.

Derius Davis
Los Angeles Chargers
