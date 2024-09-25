D'Ernest Johnson: Gets two carries Week 3

Johnson rushed twice for 12 yards in Monday's 47-10 loss to the Bills.

Johnson played 12 of the Jaguars 71 offensive snaps in the contest, behind Travis Etienne (49) and ahead of Tank Bigsby (9). Like the entire Jaguars offense, the veteran running back was unable to produce in his opportunities. Johnson should remain far off the fantasy radar moving forward, and it's unclear if he would be prioritized ahead of Bigsby if Etienne were to miss time at any point.