Nnadi spent his first seven NFL campaigns with Kansas City before signing with the Jets in March. However, the Florida State product won't end up playing in a regular-season game for New York; instead, he'll continue his career with the only squad he's suited for as a pro. Nnadi doesn't rack up fantasy-relevant stats as an IDP, but he's been incredibly durable, playing in all 17 regular-season contests each of the past four years. He'll likely work in a rotational role with the Chiefs as he did last season, though his snap count may decrease after the team brought in a pair of defensive tackles in rookie Omarr Norman-Lott (ankle) and veteran Jerry Tillery.