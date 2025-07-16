D'Eryk Jackson News: Activated off NFI list
The Seahawks activated Jackson (undisclosed) off the active/non-football injury list Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Jackson is now cleared to resume football activities after passing his physical. The 23-year-old joined the team as an undrafted free agent back in May and now that he's healthy, Jackson will spend the remainder of the offseason competing for a roster spot.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now