Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Desmond Watson headshot

Desmond Watson Injury: Lands on NFI list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 22, 2025

The Buccaneers placed Watson (illness) on the active/non-football injury list Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Watson will be out indefinitely as he is currently dealing with an illness. The rookie undrafted free agent can be activated at any point prior to the start of the regular season and could be a candidate to land on the team's practice squad once healthy.

Desmond Watson
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now