Desmond Watson Injury: Lands on NFI list
The Buccaneers placed Watson (illness) on the active/non-football injury list Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Watson will be out indefinitely as he is currently dealing with an illness. The rookie undrafted free agent can be activated at any point prior to the start of the regular season and could be a candidate to land on the team's practice squad once healthy.
