Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Deuce Vaughn headshot

Deuce Vaughn Injury: Expected to return soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 27, 2025

Vaughn (hamstring) is expected to return to practice this week, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Vaughn has been sidelined at practice with a hamstring injury, but he may be nearing a return to action. The running back is expected to operate as a depth option behind Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders this season, likely making his greatest impact on special teams.

Deuce Vaughn
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now