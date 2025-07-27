Deuce Vaughn Injury: Expected to return soon
Vaughn (hamstring) is expected to return to practice this week, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Vaughn has been sidelined at practice with a hamstring injury, but he may be nearing a return to action. The running back is expected to operate as a depth option behind Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders this season, likely making his greatest impact on special teams.
