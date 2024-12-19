Devaughn Vele News: Gets into end zone Thursday
Vele brought in two of three targets for 21 yards and a touchdown in the Broncos' 34-27 loss to the Chargers on Thursday night.
Vele would have had a very disappointing fantasy night overall if not for his six-yard touchdown grab in the second quarter. The score was certainly encouraging, but the 14-185-1 line on 18 targets Vele posted in Weeks 10-12 seems like an increasingly distant memory considering he's contributed just three receptions for 37 yards on eight targets in the last three contests. The rookie will have a favorable matchup with which to potentially bounce back in during Week 17, however, as the Broncos will face the porous Bengals defense on the road Saturday, Dec. 28.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now