Devaughn Vele News: Gets into end zone Thursday

Vele brought in two of three targets for 21 yards and a touchdown in the Broncos' 34-27 loss to the Chargers on Thursday night.

Vele would have had a very disappointing fantasy night overall if not for his six-yard touchdown grab in the second quarter. The score was certainly encouraging, but the 14-185-1 line on 18 targets Vele posted in Weeks 10-12 seems like an increasingly distant memory considering he's contributed just three receptions for 37 yards on eight targets in the last three contests. The rookie will have a favorable matchup with which to potentially bounce back in during Week 17, however, as the Broncos will face the porous Bengals defense on the road Saturday, Dec. 28.