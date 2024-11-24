Devaughn Vele News: Racks up 80 yards in win

Vele brought in six of nine targets for 80 yards in Sunday's 29-19 win over the Raiders.

Vele finished a close second behind top wideout Courtland Sutton in all receiving categories, but the latter cashed in both of Bo Nix's passing touchdowns Sunday. The seventh-round rookie still managed to set a new career high in receiving yards despite not hitting pay dirt. Vele should be on the radar in deeper formats as the No. 2 option for an improving Bo Nix down the stretch, starting with a home matchup against the Browns on Monday Night Football next week.