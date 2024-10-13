Devaughn Vele News: Re-emerges as leading receiver

Vele caught four of six targets for 78 yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Chargers.

Vele had been held out of the lineup since his pro debut back in Week 1 (8-39-0) despite maintaining good health for the majority of the time between his two appearances this season. Coaching decisions aside, the rookie seventh-rounder wound up tying No. 1 wideout Courtland Sutton for the team lead in targets and receptions Sunday. Vele's inconsistent playing time limits him from becoming a hot waiver add this time around, but deep-league managers might still want to take a look at the rookie if he is active for Thursday's tilt against New Orleans in Week 7.