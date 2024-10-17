Devaughn Vele News: Solid gain on one reception

Vele secured one of three targets for 20 yards in the Broncos' 33-10 win over the Saints on Thursday night.

The rookie made an impact with his one catch, although his final line was underwhelming in comparison to his performance against the Chargers just four days prior. Vele had posted a 4-78 line on six targets in that contest, but in fairness, Bo Nix was required to do less in the passing game Thursday night than he did versus Los Angeles. Vele's production will likely remain difficult to trust week to week, but he'll draw a good matchup against the Panthers in a Week 8 home clash on Sunday, Oct. 27.