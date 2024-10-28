Devaughn Vele News: Three grabs in win

Vele caught all three of his targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 28-14 win over the Panthers.

Vele played 34 percent of Denver's offensive snaps Sunday, his lowest snap percentage of the season. In four games, the rookie wideout is averaging four catches for roughly 41 yards per contest, while playing under 50 percent of snaps in all but one game. Vele has flashed his play-making potential since training camp, but has yet to make much of an impact during the 2024 campaign. With fellow rookie Bo Nix starting to take a step forward as a passer, its possible Vele could become more of a factor down the stretch. With that said, he'll continue to contend for targets with fellow wid receivers Courtland Sutton, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims. The Broncos now head to Baltimore to square off against the Ravens in Week 9.