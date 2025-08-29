Head coach Todd Bowles previously remarked that Otton is expected "to be out a little bit," without further details. However, more information on a projected return timeline is expected during the official Week 1 practice week next week, and Dix notes the Buccaneers will take a "committee approach" at tight end for any games Otton might be sidelined for. Considering No. 3 tight Ko Kieft has all of one reception since the beginning of the 2023 season, such a scenario would leave Culp and Payne Durham as the only legitimate pass-catching options at the position to open the season. That was the case during Weeks 16-18 last season when Otton sat out with a knee injury, a span in which Culp flashed some downfield chops while recording a 5-88 line on six targets. The second-year pro also generated three first downs on his five preseason receptions this summer, including on a 22-yard grab in the exhibition finale against the Bills on Saturday night.