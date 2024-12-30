Devin Culp News: Makes first three career catches

Culp secured three of four targets for 52 yards in the Buccaneers' 48-14 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

With Cade Otton (knee) sidelined for a second straight week, Culp saw the first four targets of his career and made good use of them with gains of 26, 17 and nine yards on his trio of grabs. A rookie seventh-round pick, Culp displayed some solid pass-catching chops during his college days at Washington with a 66-711-4 line across 42 games over his last four seasons of eligibility. Culp logged 20 snaps in Sunday's lopsided victory, and although Payne Durham paced the position group comfortably with 59 plays from scrimmage, Culp's performance may have earned him more playing time in a Week 18 home matchup against the Saints.