Devin Culp News: Raising expectations for Year 2

Culp, who showed some late-season promise as a rookie seventh-round pick in 2024, has stood out in the Buccaneers' early training camp practices, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.

Culp posted a 5-88 line on six targets over Weeks 17 and 18 of the 2024 regular season when Cade Otton sat out due to a knee injury, flashing some downfield chops with a pair of catches of 20+ yards. With 6-foot-4, 237-pound dimensions, Culp's athleticism, which was on display with an acrobatic catch on the sideline in Thursday's training camp practice, and ability to beat linebackers down the seam is something that has Baker Mayfield excited for what it can bring to the offense. "Devin has taken a lot of steps," noted Mayfield. "He is a guy that is extremely athletic for his size and can really run, so just being able to have a guy like that [is huge]. Cade [Otton] is trustworthy and is more of our dominant meathead guy but having an athletic guy like Dev to stretch the field at the tight end position will create mismatch problems."