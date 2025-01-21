Devin Leary News: Inks future deal with Baltimore

The Ravens signed Leary to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Leary was selected by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 218th overall. He was unable to beat out Josh Johnson for the backup quarterback role behind Lamar Jackson in training camp, but Leary stuck around on Baltimore's practice squad, where he spent the entire campaign. Leary will be on the Ravens' 90-man roster when the new league year starts March 12. With a full offseason under his belt, Leary will attempt to earn the QB2 role behind Jackson for the 2025 campaign.