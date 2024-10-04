Devin Singletary Injury: Doubtful for Week 5

Singletary (groin) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game at Seattle, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Singletary returned to drills Friday after sitting out the first two practices of Week 5 prep due to a groin injury, but the activity seemingly won't be enough for him to suit up this weekend. His status will be confirmed about 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, but his likely absence should mean Tyrone Tracy gets extended run out of the Giants backfield. Aside from Tracy, Eric Gray is the other option on the active roster, while Dante Miller is a candidate to be elevated from the practice squad.