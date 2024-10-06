Devin Singletary Injury: Inactive as expected Sunday

Singletary (groin) is inactive for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Seahawks, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Singletary entered the weekend listed as doubtful after only managing a limited Friday practice this past week, and his expected inactive status is now official. With Singletary unavailable, rookie fifth-round pick Tyrone Tracy is expected to helm New York's ground attack versus a Seattle defense that's allowed just 82.0 rushing yards per contest in its two home games thus far. Meanwhile, Singletary will turn his attention to a potential return to action in a Week 6 home matchup against the Bengals next Sunday night.