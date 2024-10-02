Devin Singletary Injury: Misses practice with groin injury

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that Singletary will not practice Wednesday due to a groin injury, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The groin injury is a new concern for Singletary, though Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News relays that the running back ran on Monday, and the issue isn't considered a long-term concern. Still, Singletary now has just two more chances to get back on the practice field ahead of Sunday's road matchup in Seattle. Tyrone Tracy and Eric Gray would likely lead the New York backfield if Singletary sits out this weekend.