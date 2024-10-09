Devin Singletary Injury: Officially limited Wednesday

Singletary (groin) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

A groin injury contained Singletary to one limited session (Friday) last week, resulting in a doubtful designation and eventual inactive status for this past Sunday's game at Seattle. Rookie fifth-rounder Tyrone Tracy paced the Giants backfield with a 62 percent snap share and 19 touches for 130 yards from scrimmage, while Eric Gray handled seven touches for 54 total yards on 36 percent of plays. Coach Brian Daboll told Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com on Wednesday that Singletary is "trending in the right direction," but the sixth-year pro will have two more chances this week to get back to full participation before the team potentially clears him for Sunday's contest against the Bengals.